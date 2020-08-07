RICMOND — Rob Charette, of Coventry, claimed the gross championship of the South Eastern New England Senior Golf Association in July.
Charette finished with a two-day total of 160. He shot an 84 at Meadow Brook Golf Club on July 20 and followed with a 76 at Exeter Country Club on July 27.
Ronald Hantman, of Stonington, was the net champion for Flight A with a total of 134. He finished with a net score of 67 at both courses.
Bradford's Byron Brown was the next champion for Flight B with a total of 135. Brown had a 70 at Meadow Brook and a 65 at Exeter.
Otto Tingley of West Greenwich, turned in the top net score for Flight C with a 139 (76, 63).
East Greenwich's David Izzo shot a 131 (65, 66) to finish atop Flight D.
In Flight E, Joel Cooper, of North Kingstown, posted a 132 (69, 63). Narragansett's Donald Prest was first in Flight F with a 132 (68, 64).
— Keith Kimberlin
