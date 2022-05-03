WESTERLY — The Westerly High golf team lost two decisions in a Southern Division tri-match Tuesday at Shelter Harbor Golf Club.
The Bulldogs finished with a 228, while Chariho had a 195 and Coventry totaled 196.
Alex Sammataro led Westerly with a 53 on the par-36 course, including a birdie on the 162-yard, par-3 No. 6.
Also scoring were Greg Hopkins and Jake Calhoun, each with a 56, and Luke Marley with a 63.
Westerly (0-5, 0-5 Southern Division) next plays at Exeter-West Greenwich, along with South Kingstown, on Wednesday at Laurel Lane Country Club in West Kingston at 3:30 p.m.
— Ken Sorensen
