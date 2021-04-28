WESTERLY — Westerly High opened the Southern Division golf season with a loss to South Kingstown, 181-236, at the Shelter Harbor Golf Club on Wednesday.
But longtime Westerly coach Gary Korytkowski saw progress from his young, inexperienced team.
"Every day we get just a little better," he said. "We just want to take baby steps every day. Right now, we are headed in the right direction. They all held their heads up and they all finished."
Greg Hopkins had the top score of the day for Westerly, posting a 52 on the par-36 front nine. Korytkowski said Hopkins was not that far away from a 47.
Others who contributed to the Westerly team score were Luke Gencarella (59), Sam Casey (62) and Kyle Johnson (63).
Westerly next travels to Coventry Pines Country Club on Monday to face Coventry and North Kingstown at 3:15 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
