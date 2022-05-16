RICHMOND — Westerly High dropped a pair of Southern Division golf matches on Monday at Laurel Lane Country Club.
Exeter-West Greenwich shot a 171, South Kingstown had 179 and Westerly 206.
Greg Hopkins finished with the top round for Westerly with a 49 on the par-35 course. Hopkins had a birdie on No. 2, a par-5, 410-yard hole.
Other Westerly scores were Sam Casey (51), Alex Sammataro (52), Jake Calhoun (54) and Chase Wycall (54).
Exeter-West Greenwich's Matt Mears was the medalist with a 40.
The Bulldogs (0-9, 0-9 Southern Division) next play at Point Judith Country Club on Tuesday against Narragansett and North Kingstown at 3:15 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.