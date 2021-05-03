COVENTRY — Westerly High suffered two losses Monday in a Southern Division golf match at Coventry Pines Country Club.
North Kingstown finished with a team total of 172 to beat both Coventry and Westerly. Coventry defeated Westerly, 187-218.
Greg Hopkins had the Bulldogs' top score of the day, finishing with a 47 on the par-36 layout. Also contributing to the team's score were Josh Bozek (56), Ben Luzzi (57) and Kyle Johnson (58).
Westerly next plays Chariho and Prout on Wednesday at 3:15 p.m. at Point Judith Country Club.
— Ken Sorensen
