WESTERLY — Westerly High lost to South Kingstown, 170-215, in a Southern Division golf match Wednesday at Shelter Harbor Golf Club.
Greg Hopkins led the Bulldogs with a 49 on the par-36 layout. He was followed by Chase Wycall (53), Same Casey (56) and Alex Sammataro (57).
The Bulldogs fell to 0-7 overall and in the league. They next play at South Kingstown, with Exeter-West Greenwich, on Monday at 3:15 p.m. at Laurel Lane Country Club.
— Ken Sorensen
