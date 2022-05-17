NARRAGANSETT — Westerly High dropped a pair of Southern Division golf matches on Tuesday at Point Judith Country Club.
North Kingstown finished with a 172, Narragansett shot 177 and Westerly had 214.
Scorers for Westerly on the par-36 layout were Sam Casey (50), Greg Hopkins (51), Chase Wycall (54) and Jake Calhoun (59).
Sebastian Carlsson of Narragansett was the medalist with a 38.
Westerly (0-11, 0-11 Southern Division) next plays Prout and Chariho at Point Judith on Wednesday at 3 p.m.
— Kieth Kimberlin
