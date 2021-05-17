RICHMOND — Westerly High closed its golf season with a pair of Southern Division losses on Monday at Pinecrest Country Club.
Narragansett picked up two wins after shooting a 169. Exeter-West Greenwich had 178 and Westerly 201.
Greg Hopkins posted Westerly's top score on the par-35 course with a 48. Josh Bozek had a 49, followed by Sam Casey (50) and Ben Luzzi (54).
"It was our best score of the year," Westerly coach Gary Korytkowski said. "We will just keep working the next two weeks of practice."
The Bulldogs finished the season 0-7, 0-7 Southern Division.
— Keith Kimberlin
