NORTH KINGSTOWN — Westerly High dropped a pair of Southern Division golf matches on Wednesday at North Kingstown Golf Course.
Westerly finished with a 226. North Kingstown posted a 163 and Narragansett had a 173.
Greg Hopkins had the best score of the day for the Bulldogs with a 48 on the par-35 course.
Others who scored for the Bulldogs were Chase Wycall (54), Jake Calhoun (62) and Alex Sammataro (62).
North Kingstown's Will Owens was the medalist with a 37.
Westerly (0-3, 0-3 Southern Division) next hosts Chariho and Coventry on Tuesday at 3:30 p.m. at Shelter Harbor Golf Club.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.