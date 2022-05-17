STONINGTON — Wheeler High shot a 194 and beat Valley Regional in a nonleague golf match at Stonington Country Club on Tuesday.
Valley finished with a 211.
Kieran Boscoe shot a 46 on the par-36 layout for the Lions. Other scorers for Wheeler were Gavin Arruda (47), Brady Sadowski (50) and Cameron Conway (51).
Wheeler (7-4) next plays at Montville on Wednesday at 3 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
