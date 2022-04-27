THOMPSON, Conn. — Kieran Boscoe shot a 45 and Wheeler High swept Tourtellotte, 7-0, in an ECC Division IV match Wednesday at Thompson Raceway Golf Course.
Other scores for Wheeler on the par-36 course were Cameron Conway (52), Tyler Signor (52), Gavin Arruda (53) and Brady Sadowski (53).
The Lions shot 202 as a team; the Tigers posted a 223.
Wheeler (1-1, 1-0 Division IV) next hosts Plainfield at Stonington Country Club on Thursday at 3:15 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
