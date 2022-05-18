NORWICH — Kieran Boscoe shot a 5-over 40, but Wheeler High lost to Montville, 5½-1½, in an ECC out-of-division match at Norwich Golf Course on Wednesday.
Boscoe tied his match at No. 1. Tyler Signor shot a 49 on the par-35 course and won at No. 5. Others who contributed to Wheeler's team score of 189 were Cameron Conway (50) and Brady Sadowski (50).
Montville finished with 167. Wheeler (7-5) next hosts Stonington on Tuesday at 3:15 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
