WATERFORD — Kieran Boscoe shot a 4-over 40 and Wheeler High beat New London, 7-0, in an ECC out-of-division golf match on Wednesday at Great Neck Country Club.
New London only had one golfer.
Wheeler finished with a team round of 180. Others who contributed to the round were Brady Sadowski 44, Tyler Signor 48 and Gavin Arruda 48.
Wheeler (7-1) next hosts Tourtellotte on Friday at 3:15 p.m. at Stonington Country Club.
— Keith Kimberlin
