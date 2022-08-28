NORTH STONINGTON — The Wheeler High golf team saved its best for last during the 2022 season.
The Lions outperformed their seeding in both the ECC championship and the CIAC Division III state tournament to cap an otherwise solid 9-6 record.
The Lions shined playing the postseason 18-hole format. Wheeler came into the ECC tournament with a 10th seed but turned in a seventh-place performance with a four-player stroke total of 348. At states, coach Carl Weber's squad was seeded 12th but finished eighth with 353.
"Finishing well the way we did was a good test that the kids were playing their best golf when it mattered the most," Weber said. "What's most encouraging is we had four sophomores in our top five. There are a number of ECC small schools that are struggling to field golf programs, as witnessed by the fact ECC Division IV only had two teams. As a Wheeler teacher, I've pushed to promote golf. The program is in good shape. We have underclassmen and middle schoolers who are eager to play."
Wheeler beat Fitch, Montville and Waterford during the regular season, which included a 2-0 mark in ECC Division IV play by virtue of its sweep of former powerhouse Tourtellotte. Four Lions made ECC Division IV first team as a result.
Sophomore Kieran Boscoe averaged 45.2 strokes over nine holes as Wheeler's No. 1 player during the regular season. He shot 88 in both the ECC and state tournaments.
"He was very consistent, shooting in the low to mid 40s all season," Weber said. "It's very helpful to have a steady No. 1 player."
On Boscoe's heels at No. 2 was sophomore Gavin Arruda, a 2021 ECC Division IV first-teamer who averaged 47.2 strokes this past spring. Arruda was outstanding in the postseason, shooting an 82 at the ECCs and an 88 at states.
Sophomore Cam Conway averaged a 46.8 during the regular season and shot a 79 in the state tournament. Junior Brady Sadowski averaged 51.2 as the No. 4 player to round out Wheeler's quartet of ECC Division IV All-Star first-teamers.
"This was a very competitive group that loves to play golf," Weber said. "They turned in some of the lowest team scores, 173 and 176, that Wheeler teams have ever produced in my tenure here. They all got along great but were challenging each other to post the lowest round."
Sophomore Tyler Signor averaged a 53 as the No. 5 player, earning ECC Division IV honorable mention. Arruda added the ECC sportsmanship honor, and Sadowski was the ECC scholar athlete.
