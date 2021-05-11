STONINGTON — Wheeler High freshman Kieran Boscoe shot a 45 and the Lions topped New London, 6-1, in an ECC South Division golf match Tuesday at Stonington Country Club.
Boscoe was 9 over par on the day.
Wheeler's Gavin Arruda (49), Cameron Conway (52) and Brady Sadkowski (56) all won their matches and contributed to the Lions' team score of 202. New London shot 244.
New London's Zach Stock was the medalist with a 41.
New London dropped to 0-9, 0-9 ECC South. Wheeler (3-6, 3-6) next hosts East Lyme on May 20 at 3:30 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
