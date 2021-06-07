NEW BRITAIN — Stonington High finished tied for 11th in the Division III state golf tournament on Monday at Stanley Golf Course.
Stonington finished with a score of 385. Brandon Tavares posted the top score of the day for the Bears with an 88 on the par-71 course. Tavares had back-to-back birdies on No. 15 and No. 16. He finished tied for 28th among the 99 golfers that competed.
Justin Holland shot a 91 and tied for 37th. Gianni Rotella finished with a 94, including a birdie on No. 16. Rotella tied for 50th. John Cunningham contributed to the Stonington team score with a 96 and finished 61st.
St. Joseph captured the team title with a 329, one stroke ahead of Lewis Mills.
Waterford's Danny Torres and Cromwell's Jack Wise tied for the individual title with 3-over 74s.
— Keith Kimberlin
