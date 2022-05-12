STONINGTON — Stonington High won three matches and posted the low team score to edge NFA, 5-2, in an ECC out-of-division match Wednesday at Elmridge Golf Course.
Cameron O'Connor shot a 43 on the par-35 layout and won his match at No. 2 by two strokes. Connor Tavares shot a 46 and prevailed in his match at No. 3 by eight shots. Ethan Torres won at No. 4 with a 48 to edge his opponent by a single stroke.
Brandon Tavares also contributed to the Bears' total round of 177 with a 40 at the No. 1 position. NFA finished with a 178. Teams receive two points for the best team score. If NFA had shot two strokes fewer, it would have won the match, 4-3.
NFA dropped to 6-3.
Stonington (5-4) next hosts Wheeler and Fitch on Friday at 3 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.