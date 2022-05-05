WATERFORD — Waterford swept Stonington High, 7-0, in an ECC Division II golf match at Great Neck Country Club on Thursday.
Brandon Tavares posted the top round for the Bears with a 39 on the par-35 course. Others who contributed to Stonington's team round of 191 were Cameron O'Connor (43), Connor Tavares (52) and Alex Carsten (57).
Waterford (5-4, 3-2 Division II) finished with a 166. The Lancers' Owen Lanuza was the medalist with a 38.
Stonington next hosts NFA on Wednesday at 3 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
