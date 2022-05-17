KILLINGLY — Killingly's Cameron Seiffert shot a 4-under 31 as the Redmen swept Stonington, 7-0, in an ECC Division II golf match on Monday at Connecticut National.
Seiffert finished with five birdies and a bogey on the par-35 layout.
Scorers for Stonington were Brandon Tavares (39), Cam O'Connor (42), Connor Tavares (48) and Ethan Torres 47.
Stonington finished with a team round of 176, while Killingly shot a 145.
Stonington (7-5, 2-2) next hosts Killingly on Thursday at 3 p.m. Killingly's record was not available.
— Keith Kimberlin
