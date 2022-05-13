STONINGTON — Stonington High defeated Fitch and Wheeler High in an ECC golf match Friday at Elmridge Golf Course.
Stonington topped Fitch in a Division I match, 4.5-2.5, and beat Wheeler, 6.5-0.5, in an out-of-division contest.
Brandon Tavares and Cameron O'Connor both shot 42s on the par-35 layout for the Bears. Dylan Fleck (47) and Ethan Torres (49) each contributed to Stonington's team score of 180. Fleck and Torres won their matches; Connor Tavares tied his match after shooting a 50.
Fitch posted a team round of 184. The Falcons' Jack Kramer was the medalist with a 40.
Kiernan Boscoe (49), Gavin Arruda (48), Cameron Conway (50) and Brady Sadowski (54) contributed to Wheeler's team round of 201.
Fitch dropped to (4-7). Stonington is 7-4; Wheeler, 6-4.
Stonington next plays at Killingly on Monday at 3 p.m. Wheeler hosts Bacon Academy on Tuesday at 3 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
