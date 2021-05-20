NORWICH — Stonington High lost to Montville, 6-1, in an ECC South Division match Thursday at Norwich Golf Course.
John Cunningham shot a 50 at No. 3 to pick up the Bears' lone point on the par-35 layout.
Montville's Morgan Whittaker and Tyler Radford each shot a 43 to share medalist honors. Montville finished with a team total of 186.
In addition to Cunningham, Justin Holland (55), Brandon Tavares (48) and Drew Johnston (51) contributed to the Bears' score of 204.
Stonington next plays Killingly and Waterford on Monday at 3 p.m. at Connecticut National Golf Course in Putnam.
— Ken Sorensen
