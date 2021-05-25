THOMPSON, Conn. — Brandon Tavares and John Cunningham won their respective matches at No. 2 and No. 4, but the Stonington High golf team lost to Woodstock Academy, 5-2, in an ECC out-of-division match Tuesday at Quinnatisset Country Club.
Tavares shot a team-best 46 on the par-36 layout. Cunningham had a 47. Also contributing to the Bears' team score of 192 were Justin Holland (48) and Drew Johnson (51).
Chris Thibault earned medalist honors with a 40 for the Centaurs, who finished with a 179.
The Bears (4-9) next host Wheeler/Ledyard on Wednesday at 3 p.m.
— Ken Sorensen
