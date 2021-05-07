STONINGTON — For the second straight day the Stonington High boys golf team lost to an undefeated opponent.
On Friday, the Bears lost to Killingly, 5-2, in an ECC out-of-division match at Elmridge Golf Course. On Thursday, Stonington fell to East Lyme, who improved to 7-0.
Stonington's Justin Holland shot a 46 on the par-35 course to win his match at No. 1. Ethan Torres finished with a 47 to win at No. 5.
Brandon Tavares (49) and Gianni Rotella (51) also contributed to Stonington's team score of 193.
Killingly's Logan Gagnon was the medalist with a 46 for Killingly (6-0), leading his team to an 186.
Stonington (2-5) next hosts Fitch on Monday at 3:15 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
