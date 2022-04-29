STONINGTON — Stonington High won two individual matches and posted the low team score to edge Waterford, 4-3, in an ECC Division II match Thursday at Elmridge Golf Course.
Brandon Tavares (1-over 36) and Cameron O'Connor (3-over 38) were winners for the Bears.
Stonington finished with a team score of 180, six strokes better than Waterford's 186.
Drew Johnson (51) and Alex Carsten (55) also contributed to the Stonington team score.
Waterford dropped to 2-2, 2-1. The Bears (4-2, 3-0) next host Griswold on Monday at 3 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.