GROTON — Stonington High fell to Fitch, 5-2, in an ECC South Division golf match Tuesday at Shennecossett Golf Course.
Jon Clark won his match at No. 5 after shooting a 52 on the par-36 course. Noah Bosse won his match at No. 4 with a 54.
It was the season opener for both teams.
Others who contributed to the Stonington team score of 203 were Justin Holland (47), Alex Carsten (52) and Brandon Tavares (52).
Fitch's Jack Kramer turned in the top round of the day with a 43, and the Falcons posted a score of 194.
Stonington next hosts New London on Wednesday at 3:15 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
