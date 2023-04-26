THOMPSON, Conn. — Gavin Arruda finished with a 6-over par 42 as Wheeler High defeated Tourtellotte, 6-1, in an ECC Division IV boys golf match on Wednesday at Raceway Golf Club.
Arruda was the medalist.
Others who contributed to the Wheeler team round of 177 were Cameron Conway (44), Keiran Boscoe (45) and Tyler Signor (46). Brady Sadowski also won his match with a 47.
Wheeler (4-1) next competes against Putnam and Norwich Tech at Vineyard Valley Golf Club in Pomfret, Conn., on Monday at 3 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
