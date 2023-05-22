OLD LYME, Conn. — Gavin Arruda tied for medalist honors with a 40 as Wheeler High defeated Valley Regional, 1-0, in a nonleague golf match on Monday at Black Hall Golf Club.
Wheeler finished with a team round of 170 on the par-35 course. Valley Regional shot 185.
Others who contributed to the Wheeler team round were Tyler Signor 42, Kieran Boscoe 44 and Brady Sadowski 44.
Wheeler (14-1) next hosts Fishers Island, New York, on Tuesday at 3:15 p.m. Wheeler travels to Bacon Academy on Wednesday at 3 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
