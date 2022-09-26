BRISTOL — Jules White had 10 kills, nine digs and three aces as Chariho High swept Mt. Hope, 3-0, in a Division II girls volleyball match Monday night.
Chariho (6-0, 6-0 Division II) won by set scores of 25-21, 25-21 and 25-17.
Lexi Cole finished with 22 assists, 10 digs and three aces.
Mt. Hope dropped to 5-3, 4-3. Chariho next hosts Lincoln on Thursday at 6 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.