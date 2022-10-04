NORTH STONINGTON —Wheeler High's girls volleyball team has put together a six-game winning streak after sweeping New London, 3-0, in an ECC out-of-division match on Tuesday.
Wheeler won by set scores of 23-15, 25-17 and 25-15. The Lions have dropped just five sets in their last six victories.
It's the longest Wheeler winning streak in at least 18 years, and first-year coach Megan O'Connell partly attributes it to the Lions' work ethic in practice.
"The team has improved in practice very day," O'Connell said. "They are working together as a team and they are executing the game plan."
O'Connell said the most telling characteristic of the team's play has been its first touch. Sophomore Abby Butremovic and senior Michelle Macina have been effective with their passing.
That control has allowed the team's setters to create more quality chances for the hitters. Those quality chances have resulted in points or easy balls to control from their opponents.
"The biggest thing is we have control. When we are controlling the ball when it is on our side, we are dictating the offense and defense," O'Connell said.
Wheeler started the season 0-4, but O'Connell was not concerned.
"We had a very tough beginning schedule," she said. "They are thrilled about how the season is going."
In Tuesday's win, Butremovic served for 11 aces. Val Barajas contributed seven kills, and Skyer Morgan had six.
New London fell to 0-9.
Wheeler (6-4) next travels to Ellis Tech on Wednesday for a 5:30 p.m. match.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.