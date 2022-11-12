EAST HAMPTON, Conn. — 12th-seeded Wheeler High lost to No. 4 East Hampton, 3-0, in the quarterfinals of the Class S state volleyball tournament Friday.
The set scores were 25-18, 25-12, 25-8.
East Hampton (20-2) will next play top-seeded Griswold (21-0) in the semifinals on Tuesday. East Hampton has won 16 straight matches and has dropped just three sets during that span.
Wheeler had one of its finest seasons in decades come to an end. The Lions finished 18-7, including a nine-match winning streak, with two victories in the Class S tournament. The two state tourney wins were their first since 2017.
— Ken Sorensen
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.