COLCHESTER, Conn. — Bacon Academy swept Wheeler High, 3-0, in the quarterfinals of the ECC Division II girls volleyball tournament on Monday.
The second-seeded Bobcats won by sets scores of 25-9, 25-9 and 25-8.
Michelle Macina had three kills and two aces for the No. 7 Lions, who finished their season with a 4-16 record.
"It was good to be able to play a full season," Lions coach Jeff Cummings said, noting that Wheeler played an abbreviated 10-game season in 2020 due to the pandemic. "It was good to have 20 games and we're looking forward to next year."
The Bobcats (14-5) advanced to play host Plainfield, the third seed, on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.
— Ken Sorensen
