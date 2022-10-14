WILLIMANTIC, Conn. — Windham ended Wheeler High's nine-match winning streaking, 3-1, in an ECC Division IV girls volleyball match Friday.
Windham won by set scores of 25-17, 18-25, 25-17 and 25-22.
Skyler Morgan had six kills and four blocks for the Lions (9-5, 4-1 Division IV). Anna Ruggeri finished with 18 assists and five aces.
Windham improved to 7-6, 3-2. Wheeler next hosts Putnam on Monday at 5:30 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
