NORTH STONINGTON — Skyler Morgan had six kills, Michelle Macina had seven aces and the Wheeler High girls volleyball team earned its first victory of the season Wednesday, defeating Ellis Tech, 3-0, in a nonleague contest.
The Lions won by set scores of 25-21, 25-12 and 25-21.
Anna Ruggeri added 14 assists for Wheeler (1-4).
The Lions next play at Montville on Friday at 6 p.m.
— Ken Sorensen
