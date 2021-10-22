NORWICH — The Wheeler High girls volleyball team rallied from two sets down to defeat Norwich Tech, 3-2, in a nonleague match Friday.
The Lions lost the first two sets, 25-21 and 25-13. But they bounced back to win the next three, 25-21, 25-12 and 15-11.
Michelle Macina finished with 13 kills to lead the Lions (4-12). Makayla Delzer added six aces, and Skyler Morgan had four kills.
Norwich Tech dropped to 10-7.
Wheeler next hosts Old Lyme on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.
— Ken Sorensen
