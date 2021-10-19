KILLINGLY, Conn. — Wheeler High and Ellis Tech went the distance in a nonleague girls volleyball match Tuesday, with the Eagles coming out on top, 3-2.
Wheeler opened with a 25-13 first-set win, but Ellis Tech won the next two, 26-24 and 25-21. Wheeler tied it with a 25-15 victory before the Eagles prevailed in the deciding set, 15-7.
Michell Macina had three kills and five aces for the Lions (3-12). Skyler Morgan served for seven aces, and Makayla Delzer had five aces.
Ellis Tech improved to 5-8.
Wheeler next plays at Norwich Tech on Friday at 6:30 p.m.
— Ken Sorensen
