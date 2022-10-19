NEW LONDON — Michelle Macina had seven kills and Wheeler High swept winless New London, 3-0, in an ECC out-of-division girls volleyball match Wednesday.
Abby Butremovic added 21 digs and three aces, and Emma Cottingham had seven aces for the Lions, who improved to 11-5. The last time the Lions won 11 games in a season was 2015, when their 11-12 record included a victory in the state tournament.
New London fell to 0-13.
Wheeler next plays at Norwich Tech on Friday at 5:15 p.m.
— Ken Sorensen
