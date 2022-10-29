NORWICH — Michelle Macina had six kills and five aces and Wheeler High closed the girls volleyball regular season with a 3-0 sweep of Norwich Tech on Saturday.
Wheeler won by set scores of 25-11, 26-24 and 25-21, its fifth straight victory.
Anna Ruggeri added 18 assists and six aces for the Lions. Addison Stanley finished with three kills and four blocks.
Norwich Tech fell to 10-9. Wheeler (14-5) is the No. 2 seed in the ECC Division II tournament and will host No. 7 Putnam in a quarterfinal-round game on Monday at 4 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.