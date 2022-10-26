NORTH STONINGTON — Skyler Morgan had seven kills and six aces, Abby Butremovic had 21 digs and the Wheeler High girls volleyball team blanked Killingly, 3-0, in an ECC out-of-division match Wednesday night.
The Lions won by set scores of 25-15, 25-19 and 25-21.
Anna Ruggeri added 15 assists for Wheeler, which improved to 13-5. The 13 victories are the most in a season for the program since at least 2004.
Killingly fell to 4-15.
Wheeler next plays at Norwich Tech on Saturday at 11:30 a.m.
— Ken Sorensen
