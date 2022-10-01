KILLINGLY — Val Barajas produced eight kills and a block as Wheeler High earned its fifth straight win, topping Killingly, 3-1, in an ECC out-of-division girls volleyball match on Saturday.
Wheeler won by set scores of 25-27, 25-17, 25-18 and 29-27. The winning streak is the longest for the Lions since at least 2004.
Emma Cottingham finished with 13 digs and three aces. Skyler Morgan had five kills, four blocks and two aces.
Killingly dropped to 2-7. Wheeler (5-4) next hosts New London on Tuesday at 5:15 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
