NORTH STONINGTON — Skyler Morgan served for six aces and Emma Cottingham had five as Wheeler High swept Grasso Tech, 3-0, in a nonleague girls volleyball match Monday night.
Wheeler won by set scores of 25-17, 25-19 and 25-14.
Bryn Anderson added two blocks for the Lions (12-5). Grasso Tech dropped to 2-14.
Wheeler, which has won three straight, next hosts Killingly on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
