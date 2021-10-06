NORTH STONINGTON — Faith Thompson served for five aces as Wheeler High downed Ellis Tech, 3-0, in a nonleague girls volleyball game on Tuesday.
Wheeler won by set scores of 25-20, 25-19 and 25-21.
Olivia Maine contributed four aces for the Lions (2-6). Michelle Macina and Sklyer Morgan finished with three kills each.
Ellis Tech dropped to 3-4. Wheeler next travels to Griswold on Thursday for a 5:30 p.m. match.
— Keith Kimberlin
