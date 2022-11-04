NORTH STONINGTON — Wheeler High is the No. 12 seed in the Class S girls volleyball tournament and will host a first-round game on Monday.
The Lions will take on No. 21 Bolton (9-9) at 6 p.m. Tournament seedings are based on regular-season records. Wheeler was 14-5 in the regular season.
Wheeler is making its first state tournament appearance since 2018. The Lions last state tournament victory was in 2015.
The winner of Monday's match takes on No. 5 Holy Cross (17-3), which received a bye, on Wednesday at 6 p.m.
Griswold (19-0) is the tournament's top seed.
— Keith Kimberlin
