WATERBURY, Conn. — No. 12 Wheeler High scored the final five points of the match and knocked off No. 5 Holy Cross, 3-2, in the second round of the Class S girls volleyball tournament Wednesday night.
The Lions rallied from an 0-2 deficit to tie up the match at two sets apiece, but trailed 12-10 in the final set. The Crusaders, who had closed the regular season 12-1 and dropped only seven sets during that stretch, were only three points away from the victory.
But Wheeler scored the next five points to take the final set, 15-12, with senior Michelle Macina at the serving line, and win the match.
"We don't let up. That was phenomenal to see, especially in a high school girls team," Wheeler coach Megan O'Connell said. "We were very composed. I knew we had the type of team that could do it. I was so impressed and I am so grateful I was able to see it."
Wheeler, enjoying one of its most successful seasons in decades, dropped the first set, 28-26, despite having a number of opportunities to prevail. And when Wheeler lost the second set, 25-17, it appeared the Lions might have lost an opportunity in that first set it would not get back.
But the Lions responded.
"We got our intensity back," Macina said. "We played with a lot of intensity. I think we had a little spark of energy with our serves and hits. Once we realized we could keep the ball alive, we really started to show everyone we could play.
"I think once we got more comfortable, we knew we had the ability to play with them."
Wheeler (18-6) continually came up with digs and passes on big hits from the Crusaders. Many of the rallies were long as Wheeler won the third set 25-22 and the fourth set 25-18.
"I think our confidence just grew," senior Bryn Anderson said. "I think a lot of our confidence comes from our defense because we really worked hard to improve and play better. We have some great passers.
"I think it was willpower. We played like we wanted it. It means so much to me, especially considering this is my last year of high school volleyball. I wouldn't want the season to go any other way."
Wheeler made an adjustment early in the match, having Addison Stanley block the Crusaders top hitter.
"Making some minor adjustments can sometimes turn the tide," O'Connell said. "It helped us stay in the match."
Wheeler has faced a number of tough matches this season and that experience paid off, O'Connell said.
"It's the secret sauce in how we developed this season," O'Connell said. "This comes from the girls working so hard all season long to improve and to work on their conditioning.
"We've had tight games throughout the whole season. We've been in that situation before."
Abby Butremovic finished with 37 digs for the Lions. Anna Ruggeri had 30 assists. Makayla Delzer contributed nine kills and two blocks.
Wheeler advanced to the quarterfinals where it will travel to No. 4 East Hampton (17-2) on Friday at 6 p.m. East Hampton beat Haddam-Killingworth, 3-0, on Wednesday.
— Keith Kimberlin
