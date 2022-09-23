MONTVILLE — Wheeler High overcame a two-set deficit to defeat Montville, 3-2, in an ECC Division IV girls volleyball match Friday night.
The Lions dropped the first two sets, 25-20 and 25-18, before rallying 25-18, 25-21 and 15-6 to win the match.
Skyler Morgan finished with seven blocks for Wheeler (2-4, 1-0 Division IV). Anna Ruggeri added nine aces, and Abby Butremovic had 23 digs.
Montville fell to 1-6, 1-1.
Wheeler next hosts Windham on Monday at 5:30 p.m.
— Ken Sorensen
