NORTH STONINGTON — Wheeler High earned its first Class S girls volleyball state tournament win in five years by defeating Bolton, 3-1, in a first-round game Monday night.
Wheeler won by set scores of 26-24, 25-22, 25-27 and 26-24.
The Lions last state tournament victory was in 2017, and this was their first state tournament appearance since 2018.
Michelle Macina finished with 10 kills and 32 digs for the Lions. Skyler Morgan contributed seven kills and six blocks.
No. 21 Bolton ended its season 9-10. No. 12 Wheeler moved to 17-6. The Lions next travel to No. 5 Holy Cross, which had a bye in the first round, for a second-round game on Wednesday at 6 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.