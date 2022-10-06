GROTON — Wheeler High earned its eighth straight win, sweeping Grasso Tech, 3-0, in a nonleague girls volleyball match on Thursday.
Allison Needham served four aces and had four assists for Wheeler. Bryn Anderson contributed four kills.
Grasso Tech dropped to 1-8. Wheeler (8-4) next hosts Montville on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. Wheeler beat Montville, 3-2, in their previous meeting on Sept. 23.
— Keith Kimberlin
