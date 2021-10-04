NORTH STONINGTON — Wheeler High lost to Bacon Academy, 3-0, in an ECC out-of-division girls volleyball match Monday.
The set scores were 25-18, 25-15, 25-7.
Wheeler fell to 1-6 this season. Bacon improved to 7-2.
Wheeler next hosts Ellis Tech on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.
— Ken Sorensen
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.