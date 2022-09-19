NORTH STONINGTON — Waterford defeated Wheeler High, 3-0, in an ECC out-of-division girls volleyball match on Monday.
Waterford won by set scores of 25-11, 25-16 and 25-21.
Anna Ruggeri finished with 10 assists and Addison Stanley had six blocks for the Lions.
Waterford is now 3-3. Wheeler (0-4) next hosts Ellis Tech on Wednesday at 5:15 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.