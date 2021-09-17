NORTH STONINGTON — Michelle Macina had 14 kills and the Wheeler High girls volleyball team won its first match of the season, 3-2, over Plainfield on Friday.
The set scores in the ECC out-of-division contest were 26-24, 12-25, 25-17, 14-25 and 16-14.
Makayla Delzer served 14 aces and Olivia Maine had 12 for the Lions (1-2). Skyler Morgan had six blocks.
The Panthers fell to 2-1.
Wheeler next plays at Ledyard on Monday at 4:45 p.m.
— Ken Sorensen
