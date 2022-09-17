NORTH STONINGTON — Plainfield swept Wheeler High, 3-0, in an ECC out-of-division girls volleyball match on Friday.
The Panthers won by set scores of 25-12, 26-24 and 25-14.
Michella Macina had 10 digs for the Lions. Val Barajas contributed five kills.
Plainfield is 1-3, while Wheeler dropped to 0-3. Wheeler next hosts Waterford on Monday at 5:15 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.